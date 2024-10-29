Ex-convict found guilty of killing 2 from Vietnam in Vegas Strip hotel room in 2018

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A jury in Nevada found a previously convicted felon guilty of breaking into a room at a Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino and robbing and killing two Vietnamese tour leaders six years ago. Julius Trotter now faces the possibility of a death sentence, or the jury could decide he’ll spend life in prison. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Trotter stood with his lawyers while verdicts were read Tuesday in Clark County District Court. The trial took about two weeks. Trotter is 37. He was found guilty of murder and other charges in the 2018 stabbing deaths of the victims in a room with a broken door lock at the Circus Circus hotel.

