NTSB preliminary report details fiery but safe emergency landing of a Frontier Airlines plane

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An electrical system malfunctioned, the autopilot quit and some radio communications were disrupted aboard a Frontier Airlines plane before the pilots made a fiery but safe emergency landing in Las Vegas earlier this month. A preliminary report released Monday by the National Transportation Safety Board report describes the Oct. 5 flight from San Diego. No one among the 190 passengers and seven crew members was injured. Federal investigators say crew members declared an emergency about 19 minutes before the landing. Witnesses saw flames erupt and tires burst on the Airbus aircraft as it trailed a plume of smoke down a runway at Harry Reid International Airport. But the fire was quickly doused by firefighters.

