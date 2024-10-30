1 county each in Oregon, Washington report issues with US Postal Service not delivering ballots

Voters in two counties in Washington state and Oregon have not received mail-in ballots with less than a week to go before the election, election officials say. The news comes two days after incendiary devices were set off in ballot drop boxes in both those states. The U.S. Postal Service failed to deliver an unknown number of ballots in Coos County, Oregon, and it didn’t deliver up to 300 ballots in Whitman County, Washington. Both states conduct elections by mail. In Coos County, there are about 50,000 active voters, but officials only know of a missing ballot if the voter tells them. Voters who haven’t received ballots should contact their elections division.

