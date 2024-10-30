California announces sustainable fuels partnership to curb emissions from planes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is partnering with a major airline trade group to increase the availability of sustainable aviation fuels in the state. The goal is to cut planet-warming emissions from the airline industry. Wednesday’s announcement comes as some say the state is not doing enough to address the health impacts of jet fuel emissions. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said the commitment will help the state fight climate change and protect communities from pollution. The Environmental Protection Agency says planes contributed about 9% of planet-warming emissions from the transportation sector in the U.S. in 2022. Car and truck emissions account for the majority of greenhouse gas releases from transportation.

