EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Destination El Paso has announced an automotive parts manufacturer expo is coming to the Borderland in 2025.

It will be held at the El Paso Convention Center in September 2025.

This is the U.S. edition of the Wire-Tech Expo.

Wire-Tech refers to the parts the connect all the electronic components in your car.

Destination El Paso says this expo will bring 17 countries to the region.