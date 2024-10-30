Dutch asylum agency is fined 50,000 euros daily for an overcrowded center

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has ordered the agency responsible for housing asylum seekers to pay a 50,000-euro ($54,000) penalty for every day that more than 2,000 migrants stay at an overcrowded center in the northern Netherlands. The center in the village of Ter Apel has become a symbol for the country’s clogged asylum system. The municipality that is home to the center brought a summary case against the organization in a bid to force it to relocate migrants to prevent breaches of a 2010 agreement that set 2,000 people as the maximum capacity.

