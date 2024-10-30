Europe’s human rights watchdog urges Cyprus to let migrants stuck in UN buffer zone seek asylum

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The chief of Europe’s top human rights watchdog is urging the government of ethnically divided Cyprus to allow passage to nearly three dozen asylum seekers who have for months been stranded in tents inside a U.N.-controlled buffer zone. Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Michael O’Flaherty, said in a letter released Wednesday that despite receiving food, water and other aid, some 35 people continue to face “poor living conditions.” O’Flaherty said he acknowledges Cyprus’ attempts to stem migrant arrivals, but that authorities are legally obligated to offer migrants access to asylum procedures. Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides replied that his government won’t permit the buffer zone becoming a gateway for irregular migration controlled by people traffickers.

