It’s spooky season. Here are some scary stories from around the world you probably haven’t heard

The scary legends are many and varied. In Brazil, “Bárbara” haunts the picturesque Arco de Teles alleyway. In Indonesia, residents report seeing apparitions of people in bloodstained clothes wandering near the tracks where a tragic train collision took place. In Nigeria, Madam Koi Koi and the sound of her clicking heels keep terrified students shuttered inside their dorms. Stories of spiritual entities, paranormal activity and creepy cryptids are passed through generations the world over. They become local legends that only sometimes reach across borders and cultures. They are a sometimes potent combination of lore and fiction, with maybe some truth sprinkled throughout.

