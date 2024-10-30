Philippine police arrest suspects in the kidnapping of an American

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine police say three suspects in the kidnapping of an American in the country’s south have been arrested and they believe the victim is still alive. Police say two of the suspects in the Oct. 17 kidnapping of 26-year-old victim Elliot Onil Eastman in Sibuco town in Zamboanga del Norte province surrendered separately and pointed to a third suspect. Eastman, from Vermont, recently returned to attend the graduation of his Filipino wife when he was shot in the leg and kidnapped.

