Roaring Kitty has dissolved his holdings in Chewy, but meme stocks are alive and well

NEW YORK (AP) — A pivotal actor in the meme stock craze the began during the pandemic continues to hold a powerful sway over the movement of shares in major U.S. corporations. Nearly four months after revealing a massive stake in the online pet supply retailer Chewy, Keith Gill, aka Roaring Kitty, has dissolved his entire holdings in the company. Shares slumped overnight and traded down 1% on Wednesday. The Associated Press is providing a rundown of what happened at Chewy and a brief history of the meme stock.

