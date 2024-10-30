Winter depression is real and there are many ways to fight back

People prone to seasonal depression are bracing themselves as winter approaches. Many have found strategies to get through the dark days. Depression that begins in the fall and eases in the spring or summer is called seasonal affective disorder, or SAD. Doctors recommend starting the morning by sitting near a special device that emits light about 20 times brighter than regular indoor light. Working with a therapist can help people with seasonal depression identify and modify unhelpful thoughts. And doctors recommend keeping a regular sleep schedule and walking outside, even on cloudy days.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.