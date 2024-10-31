Boil water advisories can be confusing. Here are some safety tips from experts

The city of Asheville has restored running water to most of its users nearly a month after Hurricane Helene damaged infrastructure and killed more than 200 people around the region. A boil water notice will remain in effect indefinitely as workers clear sediment from reservoirs and run water quality tests. Some residents find the guidelines for daily tasks without potable water lengthy and confusing. As they learn to carry on, many struggle with how to protect their health. Experts say staying safe isn’t always black and white, but is about reducing risk. With water quality often compromised by climate disasters or aging infrastructure, knowing the do’s and don’ts when under a boil water notice can help residents.

