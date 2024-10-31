Skip to Content
Cornel West loses Supreme Court bid to get on the Pennsylvania presidential ballot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Third-party presidential candidate Cornel West has lost a Supreme Court bid to be included on the presidential ballot in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania. Justice Samuel Alito refused his emergency appeal in a brief order Thursday. Alito handles appeals originating in Pennsylvania. The liberal academic would likely draw more votes away from Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris than from former Republican President Donald Trump. He was rebuffed in lower court by a judge who cited federal precedent that courts should not disrupt imminent elections without a powerful reason for doing so.

