Detroit strengthens security at sites where ballots are counted

DETROIT (AP) — There is increased security at a downtown Detroit convention center ahead of next week’s presidential election. Elections officials say Thursday that metal detectors are located at the entrances to the hall where ballots will be counted. To enter, public observers, vote challengers and the media will have to show poll workers their driver’s licenses or other identification. It’s all in response to the 2020 presidential election when supporters of then-President Donald Trump heckled workers and attempted to disrupt vote counting. A Detroit city clerk says the security plan is to ensure the safety of election workers and the integrity of the election process.

