Ex-school district lawyer accepts plea deal following Parkland school shooting probe

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former South Florida school district attorney accused of illegally sharing information from a statewide grand jury on the 2018 Parkland school shooting has pleaded no contest to a reduced charge. Former Broward County Public Schools general counsel Barbara Myrick pleaded no contest Thursday to a misdemeanor count of attempted unlawful disclosure of grand jury proceedings. Myrick was arrested in 2021, along with then-Superintendent Robert Runcie. A grand jury, originally impaneled to review school safety after the Parkland shooting, expanded its reach and examined a $17 million technology deal. Runcie was accused of committing perjury while testifying about the technology deal, and Myrick was accused of sharing information she learned from the grand jury with Runcie’s lawyer.

