Finland charges a combatant with war crimes allegedly committed in 2014 in Ukraine

HELSINKI (AP) — Prosecutors in Finland have filed charges over alleged war crimes in 2014 by a combatant who fought against Ukrainian forces in a Russian-backed separatist region of Ukraine.The National Prosecution Authority did not identify the suspect while announcing the five charges Thursday in a statement, but Finnish media outlets as Russian national Yan Petrovsky, who had been living in Finland under the alias Voislav Torden. The suspect has denied involvement in the crimes. The suspect has denied involvement in the crimes. Finnish media outlets say Petrovsky was arrested in July 2023 at Helsinki Airport as he was headed for Nice in southern France with his family.

