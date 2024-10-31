How immigrants who just became US citizens plan to vote in the 2024 election

LOS ANGELES (AP) — At a recent naturalization ceremony, nine immigrants from countries spanning from Lebanon and Germany to Taiwan and Mexico took their oaths to become American citizens. The event in Los Angeles in October made them eligible to register to vote in time to cast ballots in the 2024 presidential election. It’s one of the things several of them said they’re most looking forward to doing to participate more fully in American life.

