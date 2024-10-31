Kenyan court clears the way for a new deputy president to take office

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A court in Kenya has cleared the way for a new deputy president to take office despite a continuing court case challenging the impeachment of the previous deputy president. The three-judge High Court in Nairobi set aside another court’s order to suspend the swearing-in of nominee Kithure Kindiki, arguing that the suspension creates a political vacuum. Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was impeached and removed from office by a vote of more than two-thirds of legislators on Oct. 17 on charges of corruption, inciting ethnic divisions and support for anti-government protests. President William Ruto nominated Kindiki, the current interior minister, for the deputy role the next day.

