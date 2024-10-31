Local school staple ‘Lost on a Mountain in Maine’ from 1939 hits the big screen nationwide

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine schoolchildren know about the boy lost for more than a week on the state’s tallest mountain. Now the rest of the U.S. is getting in on the survival story from 1939. Opening in 650 theaters on Friday, “Lost on a Mountain in Maine” recounts the harrowing tale of 12-year-old Donn Fendler, who spent nine days on Mount Katahdin and the surrounding wilderness. He survived on berries and lost 15 pounds. Director Andrew Boodhoo Kightlinger says the movie provides some light during a dark time, serving as a reminder of “the power of community, the power of caring about your neighbors.”

