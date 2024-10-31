NYC Mayor Eric Adams set to return to court as his lawyers seek to get bribery charge tossed

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is set to return to court as he seeks to fend off federal corruption charges while battling for his political future. The Democrat is expected to appear at the hearing Friday afternoon as his lawyers urge a judge to toss the bribery charge against him. In an earlier motion, the mayor’s lawyers said the charge was “extraordinarily vague” and did not meet the threshold of a quid pro quo. Prosecutors, meanwhile, have argued that Adams performed official favors for a Turkish official in exchange for years of luxury travel perks. Adams has pleaded not guilty and vowed to continue serving as mayor as he fights the charges.

