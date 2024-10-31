Prosecutors say lawyers for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs want to ‘hijack’ criminal case to fight civil claims

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors say lawyers for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs are trying to “hijack” his criminal case from them by asking a judge to force early disclosure of evidence, including his accusers’ identities. The prosecutors urged a judge in papers filed late Wednesday to reject the requests. Combs has remained in jail after his Sept. 16 arrest, awaiting a trial scheduled to start on May 5. He has pleaded not guilty to charges that he coerced and abused women for years, aided by associates and employees. He also faces lawsuits by multiple men and women alleging they were sexually assaulted by Combs after being drugged.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.