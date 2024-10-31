Skip to Content
Prosecutors say lawyers for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs want to ‘hijack’ criminal case to fight civil claims

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors say lawyers for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs are trying to “hijack” his criminal case from them by asking a judge to force early disclosure of evidence, including his accusers’ identities. The prosecutors urged a judge in papers filed late Wednesday to reject the requests. Combs has remained in jail after his Sept. 16 arrest, awaiting a trial scheduled to start on May 5. He has pleaded not guilty to charges that he coerced and abused women for years, aided by associates and employees. He also faces lawsuits by multiple men and women alleging they were sexually assaulted by Combs after being drugged.

