Trump will become first major 2024 candidate to visit majority-Arab Dearborn, Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A local business owner is planning to host Donald Trump on Friday in Dearborn, Michigan. The nation’s largest Arab-majority city, Dearborn has been roiled by political turmoil over anger with the Biden administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war. Sam Abbas says he will host Trump at his restaurant in the city and expects Trump to deliver “some remarks around ending the war and bringing peace to the Middle East.” Michigan is home to the largest concentration of Arab Americans in the nation. The group is expected to play a pivotal role in the election and both Trump and Kamala Harris have been campaigning hard for their support.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.