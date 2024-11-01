Drugs, weapons and electronics seized during sweep at Brooklyn federal jail where ‘Diddy’ is held

NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators seized drugs, homemade weapons and electronic devices this week during an “interagency operation” aimed at cleaning up the troubled New York City federal jail in where Sean “Diddy” Combs is being held. The Bureau of Prisons said Friday that the contraband was identified and confiscated during a multi-agency sweep Monday at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. The sweep involved the prison agency, the Justice Department inspector general and other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.