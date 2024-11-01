Secret Service report offers new details on failures during Trump assassination attempt

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new Secret Service report into the July assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump says multiple staffers knew about clear line-of-sight risks but found them “acceptable.” That’s one of the findings of an internal review released Friday into how the Secret Service’s own staffers handled security leading up to the shooting on July 13. The report is the latest in a list of investigations into the shooting at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, which killed one rallygoer and wounded two others. Trump was shot in the ear before being hustled off the stage. The agency’s director later resigned.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.