The Latest: Trump and Harris bring their campaigns to the battleground state of Wisconsin

In the waning days of the presidential campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are zeroing in on the battleground state of Wisconsin. Their dueling rallies will focus on the Milwaukee area. It is home to the most Democratic votes in Wisconsin, but its conservative suburbs are where most Republicans live and are a critical area for Trump as he tries to reclaim the state he narrowly won in 2016 and lost in 2020. One reason for his defeat was a drop in support in those Milwaukee suburbs and an increase in Democratic votes in the city.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.