Westbound lanes closed after crash at Paisano and Executive, 2 injured

UPDATE: Two people were taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries after a crash along West Paisano and Executive.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police posted that all westbound lanes are closed at Paisano and Executive in West El Paso after a crash.

The collision was reported at 6:46 p.m. Saturday.

An ambulance was observed at the scene and one person was being transported.

Police say there is no backup, and the lanes will remain closed until further notice.