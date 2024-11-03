Skip to Content
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating crash in Far East El Paso

today at 2:51 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving at least two vehicles in Far East El Paso.

It happened at the intersection of Rojas Dr. and Eastlake Blvd. in Far East El Paso.

ABC-7 crews arrived on scene early this morning and saw at least two cars damaged as a result of the crash.

ABC-7 has not yet been able to confirm how many people were involved in the crash.

We will update you on-air and online as more information becomes available.

Paul Schulz

