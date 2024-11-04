Kenyan man is convicted of plotting a 9/11-style attack on the US

NEW YORK (AP) — A Kenyan man has been convicted of plotting a 9/11-style attack on a U.S. building on behalf of the terrorist organization al-Shabab. A federal jury in Manhattan found Cholo Abdi Abdullah guilty on Monday on all six counts he faced. Prosecutors said Abdullah plotted the attack for four years and trained in the Philippines to be a commercial pilot. He was arrested in July 2019 in the Philippines and transferred the following year to U.S. law enforcement authorities, who charged him with terrorism crimes. Lawyers appointed to assist Abdullah in his self-defense didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Monday.

