Pennsylvania election officials weighing in on challenges to 4,300 mail ballot applications

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — More than 4,000 mail ballot applications have been challenged across 14 Pennsylvania counties, leaving election officials to decide eligibility during hearings that will extend well past Election Day. The challenges involve people living overseas as well as those who may have moved. So far York and Chester counties have considered the claims and dismissed them, preserving those voters’ eligibility. The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania says filling out a change-of-address form does not necessarily mean a voter has moved out of the state permanently. Those forms can also be used to get mail forwarded.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.