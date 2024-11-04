Remembering Quincy Jones: 10 career-spanning songs to celebrate his legacy

Few artists have legacies so mammoth their very name could be considered synonymous with the music industry, but then again, most musicians are not the prodigious producer Quincy Jones. The larger-than-life figure died Sunday night at his home in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles, surrounded by his family. He was 91. Across his career, the 28-time Grammy Award winning Jones worked with everyone from Ray Charles and Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson with hundreds in-between. The best way to celebrate his legacy, of course, is to listen to the music he made. Some suggestions: 1963’s “Honeysuckle Rose,” Sinatra’s cover of “Fly Me to the Moon” and Jackson’s 1979 hit “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough.”

