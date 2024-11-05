After his arrest for Facebook posts, a Cambodian reporter says he will become a farmer instead

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — It’s tough being a reporter in Cambodia, whose government frowns on independent journalism that questions authority. Veteran investigative reporter Mech Dara learned the hard way, when he was recently jailed on a felony charge for some items he had posted on Facebook. Now he plans to be a farmer despite being praised for his work uncovering corruption, environmental destruction, and human trafficking. He says he plans to leave the profession and grow vegetables in his hometown. A few weeks in jail in pre-trial detention helped convince him it is time to leave journalism behind..

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.