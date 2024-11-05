AP Race Call: Democrat Green wins reelection to the US House from Texas’ 9th Congressional District

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democratic Rep. Al Green won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas’ 9th Congressional District. Green, ran unopposed. He has spent nearly two decades in the U.S. House, first capturing the Houston-area district in 2004. The longtime congressman became known for his repeated attempts to impeach Donald Trump. Green was hospitalized earlier this year and, despite recovering from abdominal surgery, made a crucial vote to block the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.