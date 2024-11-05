AP Race Call: Democrat Josh Riley wins election to U.S. House in New York’s 19th Congressional District, beating incumbent Marcus Molinaro

Democrat Josh Riley won election to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Wednesday, defeating Republican Rep. Marc Molinaro. Riley, an attorney, first faced Molinaro in the 2022 midterm election and narrowly lost to him. Molinaro was one of several first-term Republicans in New York running for reelection in a district that Democrat Joe Biden carried in the 2020 presidential election. This district stretches from the Hudson River Valley to the Finger Lakes. The Associated Press declared Riley the winner at 1:17 a.m. EST.

