Skip to Content
News

AP Race Call: Republican Kat Cammack wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida’s 3rd Congressional District

KVIA
By
New
Published 5:43 PM

Republican Rep. Kat Cammack won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday. She has represented the 3rd District, which includes north-central Florida and University of Florida’s home Gainesville, since 2021. Prior to her election, she served as deputy chief of staff to her predecessor, former Rep. Ted Yoho, who held the seat for four terms. Cammack defeated Democrat Tom Wells, an engineer. The Associated Press declared Cammack the winner at 7:42 p.m. EST.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content