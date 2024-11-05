Skip to Content
News

AP Race Call: Republican Maria Elvira Salazar wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida’s 27th Congressional District

KVIA
By
New
Published 5:23 PM

Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday. Salazar represents a Miami-Dade district that has swung toward Republicans in recent years. While Democrat Hillary Clinton carried the district in 2016 by double digits, former President Donald Trump narrowly carried it in 2020. Salazar defeated Lucia Baez-Geller, who is a member of the county school board. The Associated Press declared Salazar the winner at 7:22 p.m. EST.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content