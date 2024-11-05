AP Race Call: Republican Michael Cloud wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas’ 27th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Michael Cloud won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. Cloud won his fourth term representing a district that stretches from Corpus Christi on the Gulf Coast inland toward Austin. He serves on the Appropriations and Oversight and Accountability committees. He also is a member of the House Freedom Caucus. Cloud has filed measures to cut federal funding for offices in New York and Georgia that prosecuted former President Donald Trump. The Associated Press declared Cloud the winner at 10:50 p.m. EST.

