AP Race Call: Republican Rep. August Pfluger wins reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas

Published 6:09 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. August Pfluger won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday, securing a third term. Pfluger did not draw an opponent in the race for the 11th Congressional District seat. He spent 20 years as a fighter pilot before serving on the National Security Council during the Trump administration. The congressman succeeded Republican Rep. Mike Conaway in 2021. Pfluger’s district includes parts of the oil-rich Permian Basin.

Associated Press

