Connecticut to decide on constitution change to make mail-in voting easier

Connecticut voters are deciding whether to get rid of rules preventing the state from joining the 36 others that allow people to cast ballots by mail or through drop boxes without needing an excuse. An amendment to the state constitution would lift long-standing restrictions that only allowed people to vote by mail if they were absent from the place they lived, were sick or disabled, or couldn’t cast a ballot in person because of religious restrictions. Critics of the proposed change have questioned whether there are enough safeguards to prevent abuses in a mail ballot system. If passed by a simple majority, it will be up to state lawmakers to enact the new system.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.