Democrat Marc Veasey wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas’ 33rd Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Marc Veasey wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas’ 33rd Congressional District.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Marc Veasey wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas’ 33rd Congressional District.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.