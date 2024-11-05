French and Dutch investigators raid Netflix offices in probe of suspected financial wrongdoing

PARIS (AP) — Judicial officials say prosecutors and police investigators who specialize in fighting major fraud and corruption have raided Netflix offices in France and the Netherlands. The raids on Tuesday are part of a French probe of suspected financial wrongdoing. French and Dutch authorities have been working together for many months on the investigation centering on the suspected laundering of tax fraud and off-the-books work. In France, police investigators carried out searches of the streaming giant’s French headquarters. In the Netherlands, Dutch prosecutors also raided Netflix’s European headquarters in Amsterdam.

