GOP Reps. Barr and Guthrie seek House chairs with their Kentucky reelection bids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican U.S. Reps. Andy Barr and Brett Guthrie are in the running for two committee chair positions that would boost their clout in Congress. First up are their reelection bids Tuesday in Kentucky. Barr is being challenged by Democrat Randy Cravens in the 6th District. Guthrie is running against Democrat Hank Linderman in the 2nd. Their reelection campaigns have coincided with bids in Washington to lead two House committees. Barr is vying to become chair of the House Financial Services Committee. Guthrie is competing to lead the House Energy and Commerce Committee. All six members of the state’s U.S. House delegation are seeking reelection.

