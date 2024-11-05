GOP tries to break Connecticut Democrats’ winning streak in US House races

It has been 18 years since Connecticut voted to send a Republican to Washington. Republican George Logan will try to end the party’s long losing streak Tuesday in a rematch with U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, the three-term Democrat who defeated him two years ago by a margin of less than 1% of the vote. The race between Hayes and Logan is among the state’s most closely watched contests. Connecticut voters will also choose state legislators, a U.S. senator and the next U.S. president. In their first matchup in 2022, Hayes defeated Logan by just 2,004 votes.

