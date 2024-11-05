Justices who split on an abortion measure ruling vie to lead Arkansas Supreme Court

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Justices who split on whether to allow voters to consider scaling back Arkansas’ abortion ban are vying to lead the state Supreme Court. The race between Justices Rhonda Wood and Karen Baker is one of the most closely watched in Tuesday’s election. Wood wrote the court’s majority opinion when it upheld election officials’ decision to block the abortion-rights measure from the ballot. Baker wrote a blistering dissent. Additionally, all four of Arkansas’ Republican congressmen fended off challenges from Democrats who were trying to break the GOP’s hold on the state’s federal seats. Voters have also decided to revoke the license issued for a casino in Pope County.

