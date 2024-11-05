Minneapolis musician Tyka Nelson, Prince’s sister and only full sibling, dies at 64

NEW YORK (AP) — Minneapolis musician Tyka Nelson, Prince’s only full sibling, died Monday. She was 64. Her son President Nelson says she died at a hospital in Robbinsdale, Minnesota. A cause of death was not immediately available. Nelson, a singer-songwriter, released four albums across her career, starting with 1988’s “Royal Blue.” That album produced her biggest hits, “Marc Anthony’s Tune,” which peaked at No. 33 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and “L.O.V.E.,” which topped at No. 52. Nelson was scheduled to perform a farewell concert in Minneapolis in June but did not take the stage because of illness. Nelson was born two years after Prince, who died in 2016.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.