Ohio voters reject replacing troubled mapmaking system with citizen-led redistricting commission

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio voters have rejected a constitutional amendment that would have established a citizen-led redistricting commission. The outcome Tuesday marked a defeat for the group Citizens Not Politicians. The bipartisan coalition proposed Issue 1 as an alternative after seven sets of legislative and congressional maps produced under Ohio’s existing political mapmaking system were declared unconstitutional. All were deemed gerrymandered to favor Republicans, who control every branch of Ohio government. Leading GOP officials, including Gov. Mike DeWine, joined forces against the new commission, which they argued was flawed and unaccountable. DeWine has vowed to work with lawmakers to propose an alternative amendment next year.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.