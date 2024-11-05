Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe defeats Democratic challenger to win Missouri governorship

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Mike Kehoe has won the Missouri governor’s race, edging out Democrat Crystal Quade. Voters on Tuesday promoted the lieutenant governor to be the state’s next chief executive. He will succeed GOP Gov. Mike Parson, who chose Kehoe to be his second-in-command in 2018. Parson is barred by term limits from seeking reelection. Voters named Kehoe the Republican gubernatorial nominee during a primary upset. He defeated the early favorite, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.

