Swedish court sentences far-right politician for insulting Muslims

MALMO, Sweden (AP) — A Swedish court sentenced a far-right politician to four months in jail for two counts of “incitement against an ethnic group” after making hateful comments at political rallies two years ago. The Malmo District Court said on Tuesday the Danish-Swedish 42-year-old man, who was not named but has been identified by Swedish media as Rasmus Paludan, founder and head of the Danish nationalist anti-immigration party Stram Kurs, made hateful comments directed at Muslims, Arabs and Africans at two separate political rallies in 2022. The court said the Paludan’s remarks against Muslims “cannot be excused as criticism of Islam or as political campaign work.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.