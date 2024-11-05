US Army soldier injured while working on the Gaza pier project has died

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Army soldier who was injured in May while working on the American-built pier to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza has died. Sgt. Quandarius Stanley was a motor transport operator and was critically injured when high winds and heavy seas damaged the pier, causing four Army vessels to become beached. Two other service members also were injured but later returned to duty. The 23-year-old Stanley died last Thursday. He was assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade Expeditionary at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia.

