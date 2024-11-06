3 Pennsylvania congressional races still uncalled as Republicans fight to keep slim House majority

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Three Pennsylvania races for the U.S. House remain uncalled by The Associated Press. That’s as vote counting continued Wednesday and Republicans fight to keep their slim majority in the U.S. House. In all three of Pennsylvania’s uncalled races, the Republican candidate held a slight lead. One race is in eastern Pennsylvania, where three-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Susan Wild conceded to Republican Ryan Mackenzie. In northeastern Pennsylvania, six-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright was trying to fend off Republican Rob Bresnahan. Bresnahan claimed victory early Wednesday morning. In southern Pennsylvania, Republican Rep. Scott Perry is seeking a seventh term against challenger Janelle Stelson.

