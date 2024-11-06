Germany’s quarrelsome government meets in last-minute effort to find solution for its ailing economy

BERLIN (AP) — The leaders of Germany’s quarrelsome governing coalition are meeting again in another last-minute effort to find a joint solution to fix the country’s struggling economy. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democrats, Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the pro-business Free Democrats and Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the environmentalist Greens want to boost the economy but are at odds over how to do it. While politicians on the left want to see massive state investment and reject talk of cutting welfare programs, the Free Democrats reject any tax increases or changes to Germany’s strict self-imposed limits on running up debt. If the leaders fail to reach an agreement on Wednesday, the governing coalition could be on the brink of collapse.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.